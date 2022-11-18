Brad Leone shot to fame thanks to the success of Bon Appétit’s "It's Alive" video series—where he started out as a glorified dishwasher in the test kitchen, then quickly won audiences over with his larger-than-life personality. In this episode, we hear how Brad got to where he is today: from just barely graduating high school, to working as a ski lift operator, carpenter, and plenty of low-level restaurant gigs. After attending the Institute of Culinary Education he joined Bon Appétit’s test kitchen, and the rest is history. We’ll hear his thoughts on taking risks, life in front of the camera, and just how scary it is to spearfish off the coast of Rhode Island.