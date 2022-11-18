Search Icon

Traverse: A Huckberry Podcast
EPISODE 4: BRAD LEONE

Brad Leone shot to fame thanks to the success of Bon Appétit’s "It's Alive" video series—where he started out as a glorified dishwasher in the test kitchen, then quickly won audiences over with his larger-than-life personality. In this episode, we hear how Brad got to where he is today: from just barely graduating high school, to working as a ski lift operator, carpenter, and plenty of low-level restaurant gigs. After attending the Institute of Culinary Education he joined Bon Appétit’s test kitchen, and the rest is history. We’ll hear his thoughts on taking risks, life in front of the camera, and just how scary it is to spearfish off the coast of Rhode Island.

Chris Burkard
Chris is an accomplished explorer, award-winning photographer, creative director, speaker, and author. Burkard works to capture stories that inspire humans to consider their relationship with nature, while promoting the preservation of wild places everywhere. He’s best known for his adventure travel photography, featuring Earth’s most untamed, powerful landscapes.
Charles Post
Charles is an ecologist, filmmaker, ecosystem brand strategy consultant, and co-founder of The Nature Project—a non-profit organization with a focus on connecting underserved youth with nature. He is best known for being outspoken about conservation issues and stewardship on social media, his award-winning films, along with his widely published writing and photography published by National Geographic, Outside and Sierra Magazine.

Episode 1
Jocko Willink
To kick off our inaugural episode, Chris and Charles sit down with former Navy SEAL, author, and podcaster Jocko Willink. The conversation takes us through his upbringing, what makes a strong Navy SEAL, philosophies on fatherhood, overcoming life’s toughest problems, technology, and more.
Episode 2
Conrad Anker
With countless first ascents to his name, Conrad Anker is one of the world’s most renowned alpinists. He also happens to have mentored both our podcast hosts, Chris and Charles. The longtime friends catch up about everything from growing up in Yosemite to embracing adventure into the later stages of life.
Episode 3
Camp Yoshi
Meet brothers Ron and Rashad Frazier, founders of Camp Yoshi—a collective working to make the outdoors more inclusive through trips into the remote wilderness. Chris and Charles sit down with the brothers to learn about the origins of Camp Yoshi, hear about their childhood in North Carolina, and talk about what the future of the outdoors should look like.

