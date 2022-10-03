Search Icon

The Traverse Podcast

Welcome to Traverse: A Huckberry podcast. Hosted by award-winning photographer Chris Burkard and ecologist Charles Post, this series explores the stories of people who have committed themselves to living an unconventional life of adventure. From a former Navy SEAL to a legendary chef, we’ll feature a new guest every episode and dig into the blueprints of their unexpected lives, find out what motivates them, and uncover a ton of actionable inspiration. Because there’s always a new adventure around the corner—and the world is still full of corners.

COMING SOON
Episode 1 Drops 10/7

Listen to our hosts Chris Burkard and Charles Post catch up in this teaser

episode—and give us a taste of what to expect from future episodes of Huckberry’s first podcast ever

MEET THE HOSTS

Chris Burkard
Chris is an accomplished explorer, award-winning photographer, creative director, speaker, and author. Burkard works to capture stories that inspire humans to consider their relationship with nature, while promoting the preservation of wild places everywhere. He’s best known for his adventure travel photography, featuring Earth’s most untamed, powerful landscapes.
Charles Post
Charles is an ecologist, filmmaker, ecosystem brand strategy consultant, and co-founder of The Nature Project—a non-profit organization with a focus on connecting underserved youth with nature. He is best known for being outspoken about conservation issues and stewardship on social media, his award-winning films, along with his widely published writing and photography published by National Geographic, Outside and Sierra Magazine.
