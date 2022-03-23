Our Essential Packing List: Gear That Won’t Weigh You Down

A heavy-duty duffel for an extended weekend away. A mountaineering backpack for a trek through a foreign country. One-bag travel takes many forms, but its essence is efficiency. Your clothes should be dialed-in for proper performance to run a gauntlet of adventure. And your bag should be streamlined for easy packing as well as overhauled for bumpy rides. Our team compiled our experiences and tricks of the trade into the One-Bag Travel Shop to keep your ventures as smooth and stylish as possible. All the gear you’ll find here is proven to make light work of layovers, last-minute itinerary changes, and all the ins and outs that come with hitting the road.