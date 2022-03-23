Search Icon

A heavy-duty duffel for an extended weekend away. A mountaineering backpack for a trek through a foreign country. One-bag travel takes many forms, but its essence is efficiency. Your clothes should be dialed-in for proper performance to run a gauntlet of adventure. And your bag should be streamlined for easy packing as well as overhauled for bumpy rides. Our team compiled our experiences and tricks of the trade into the One-Bag Travel Shop to keep your ventures as smooth and stylish as possible. All the gear you’ll find here is proven to make light work of layovers, last-minute itinerary changes, and all the ins and outs that come with hitting the road.

Our Essential Packing List: Gear That Won’t Weigh You Down

BUILT IN THE USA JUST FOR US

GORUCK GR2 Travel Pack

A hyper-durable gear hauler custom built in carry-on size to our specifications, with double the pockets and a stealthy design
$415.00
Shop Now
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR2$415.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1

GORUCK

GORUCK x Huckberry Slick GR1$295.00
Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid

Filson

Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid$245.00
Urban Assault - 21L

Mystery Ranch

Urban Assault - 21L$139.00
Everyday Backpack 20L v2

Peak Design

Everyday Backpack 20L v2$260.00
THE ULTIMATE BASE LAYER

72-Hour Merino

Wear-tested all over the world, these merino layers regulate temperature, wick moisture, and retain their shape—plus they're odor resistant for up to 72 hours straight
$74.00
Shop Now
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof

72-Hour Merino Polo$88.00
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof

72-Hour Merino Polo$88.00
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof

72-Hour Merino Polo$88.00
OUR BESTSELLING ADVENTURE PANTS

The Rover Pant

Handsome and hardwearing pants designed for exploring, made from a durable canvas with the perfect amount of stretch
$118.00
Shop Now
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$68.98 $98.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
THE KEY TO PACKING SMARTER

Tech Pouches and Organizers

Make the most of the limited space in your bag, with these pouches for wrangling all of your tech accessories and cords before they go ahead and make their own plans
$60.00
SHOP NOW
Tech Pouch

Peak Design

Tech Pouch$60.00
Medium Packing Cube

Peak Design

Medium Packing Cube$40.00
Leather Dopp Kit

Standard Issue

Leather Dopp Kit$37.98 $59.00
ALL-TERRAIN COMFORT

Lightweight Travel Shoes

We lace up the Unico Kevlar® hiker for high-mileage adventures, and we always bring along cushy, featherweight Crocs for lazy days lounging at basecamp or by the water
  • Exclusive
Unico Hiker

Naglev

Unico Hiker$230.00
  • Exclusive
Combat WP

Naglev

Combat WP$280.00
All-Terrain Clog

Crocs

All-Terrain Clog$55.00
Classic Realtree Edge Clog

Crocs

Classic Realtree Edge Clog$55.00
Don't Forget Your Crocs
For the latest installment of our one-bag travel series, adventure photographer Shayd Johnson makes the case for packing light
Read More

