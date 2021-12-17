Durability and softness are far from mortal enemies. In fact, in the chillier months of the year they often work side-by-side—keeping you warm while you work to get a fire going, and then blanketing you in a deep sense of relaxation while you kick back and pour a glass of bourbon. One prime example: moleskin fabric. As a heritage workwear material, it’s tough as nails. But that doesn’t prevent it from being cozy enough to nap in the minute you take it out of the box. Layer up with Moleskin in the wintertime, and you’ll be ready for whatever blustery weather gets thrown your way—while feeling like you never quite stepped out of your pj’s.