Merino wool is a different breed, literally. It's shorn from merino sheep—which produce the finest, softest, and strongest fibers in the entire wool family—and its natural properties put synthetic performance fabrics to shame. We're talking temperature regulation, odor-resistance, and moisture-wicking powers, all without help from any chemical treatments. From socks and base layers to chunky sweaters and lightweight t-shirts that keep you cool in the heat, merino wool is the itch-free superstar that all other wools wish they could be.