Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Up To 40% Off
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2023

Man wearing merino wool tshirt

Merino Wool

Merino wool is a different breed, literally. It's shorn from merino sheep—which produce the finest, softest, and strongest fibers in the entire wool family—and its natural properties put synthetic performance fabrics to shame. We're talking temperature regulation, odor-resistance, and moisture-wicking powers, all without help from any chemical treatments. From socks and base layers to chunky sweaters and lightweight t-shirts that keep you cool in the heat, merino wool is the itch-free superstar that all other wools wish they could be.

72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$88 $148
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Merino Wool Callout
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Speckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

WillsSpeckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

$98
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Henley Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley Sweater

$94 $158
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

$78 $98
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

$78 $98
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
Barein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

IcebreakerBarein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

$225
Barein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

IcebreakerBarein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

$225
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Boxer Briefs

Proof72-Hour Merino Boxer Briefs

$45
72-Hour Merino Boxer Briefs

Proof72-Hour Merino Boxer Briefs

$45
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
Speckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

WillsSpeckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

$98
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Boxer Briefs

Proof72-Hour Merino Boxer Briefs

$45
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$88 $148
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Merino Wool Callout
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Speckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

WillsSpeckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

$98
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Henley Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley Sweater

$94 $158
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

$78 $98
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Tee

$92
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

$78 $98
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Short Sleeve Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
Barein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

IcebreakerBarein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

$225
Barein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

IcebreakerBarein Merino Wool Crew Sweater

$225
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino Henley

$118
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88