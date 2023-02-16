Search Icon

The Trend Edit Spring 2023
The Trend Edit Spring 2023
Some trends are “trendy” one day, and gone the next. But sometimes, a trend reintroduces us to certain pieces of gear we should’ve always shown more love. Those are the trends I highlight every season right here in The Trend Edit.
Some trends are “trendy” one day, and gone the next. But sometimes, a trend reintroduces us to certain pieces of gear we should’ve always shown more love. Those are the trends I highlight every season right here in The Trend Edit.

The key to pulling off a Canadian tuxedo: light washes. Have you seen vintage photos of Ralph Lauren rocking a light denim shirt and beat-up jeans? That’s what we’re going for. Pair with earth-tone outer layers and tan suede shoes or white sneakers, and your tuxedo’s lookin’ pretty sharp, eh.

Shop Now
Indigo Cotton Linen Denim Workshirt

RRLIndigo Cotton Linen Denim Workshirt

$275
Slim Narrow Zip Stretch Denim Jeans

RRLSlim Narrow Zip Stretch Denim Jeans

$245
Tried and True Chambray Shirt

Faherty BrandTried and True Chambray Shirt

$148
  • Bestseller
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and TinderAll-American Stretch Denim - Straight

$158
Lot 271 Denim Trucker Jacket

RRLLot 271 Denim Trucker Jacket

$290
  • Made in the USA
The Pen Slim 14oz 4-Way Stretch Selvedge Denim Jeans

KATO'The Pen Slim 14oz 4-Way Stretch Selvedge Denim Jeans

$248
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Tapered

Flint and TinderAll-American Stretch Denim - Tapered

$158
  • Made in the USA
The Pen Slim 14oz 4-Way Stretch Selvedge Denim Jeans

KATO'The Pen Slim 14oz 4-Way Stretch Selvedge Denim Jeans

$268
  • 2 for $175
Everyday Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and TinderEveryday Stretch Denim - Straight

$98
  • Made in the USA
The Pen Slim 10.5oz 4-Way Stretch Selvedge Denim Jeans

KATO'The Pen Slim 10.5oz 4-Way Stretch Selvedge Denim Jeans

$228
  • 2 for $175
Everyday Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and TinderEveryday Stretch Denim - Slim

$98
  • 2 for $175
Everyday Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and TinderEveryday Stretch Denim - Straight

$98
The iconic chore coat goes back to the origins of workwear. After all these years, it’s still pretty much unbeatable when it comes to everyday versatility. This spring, it’s the go-to blazer alternative for looking put-together without ever seeming stuffy or overly dressed up.

Shop Now
Cheers to chukkas—the tried-and-true boots that carry us through days at the office, and weekend DIY tinkering. We’ve added fresh soles to the lineup. Plus, recraftable designs you’ll wear the hell out of for life.

Shop Now
  • Made in the USA
A classic vest is exactly the right layer for spring temperature swings—and adds the perfect amount of texture and color to your daily uniform. We brought in our favorite cult and under-the-radar brands so you’re not rocking the same fleece vest as everyone else in the office.

Shop Now
Rain? Snow? Slush? Rain again? No excuses. Train now, and you’ll thank yourself when summer’s finally here. Our lineup of performance gear and layers blends function with comfort and style. So ignore the weather—and add that extra mile to your run.

Shop Now
