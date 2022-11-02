Some trends are “trendy” one day, and gone the next. But every season, certain trends show us gear we should’ve given more love all along. Those are the trends we’re stocking in this shop. They’re iconic, durable, and will never make it look like you’re trying too hard. Below we’re running through each pick and how easily they all fit into the bedrock of our closets. So you’ll look cool today—and relevant always.
Bold or “High-viz” pops of color have deep roots in outdoor sporting heritage—perfect for layering into our everyday blacks, navys, and earth tones.
We pay homage to the Fair Isle's adventurous history by pairing ours with hikers and a puffer vest. Of course, they're holiday party standouts too.
You already know these retro jackets are wildly comfy—just look at them. But they're also some of the most versatile cold-weather layers in our closet.
An investment that will keep paying off the more you wear them in. They're built with top-notch leather to be worn, repaired, and earn a personalized patina over a lifetime.
The original tartans go back centuries to Scottish families and clans. Here, these patterns show up in new layouts that add a pop of color and texture to your look.
Corduroy is the G.O.A.T. fall fabric—soft, durable, and textured. We pair our cords with retro runners for an effortless everyday look.
The ultimate in warmth and style— wide baffles provide an even layer of heat against the body. So packable and lightweight, they're close at hand until spring.
These trail shoes are more durable, grown-up, and capable than your average sneaker. No trail necessary to wear the hell outta them.