The Fall Edit
The Fall Edit

Some trends are “trendy” one day, and gone the next. But every season, certain trends show us gear we should’ve given more love all along. Those are the trends we’re stocking in this shop. They’re iconic, durable, and will never make it look like you’re trying too hard. Below we’re running through each pick and how easily they all fit into the bedrock of our closets. So you’ll look cool today—and relevant always.


See You Out There,


Anthony Wong
Director of Merchandise

Bold or “High-viz” pops of color have deep roots in outdoor sporting heritage—perfect for layering into our everyday blacks, navys, and earth tones.

Wool CPO Shirt

SchottWool CPO Shirt

$125
Windzip Vest

RelwenWindzip Vest

$198
Offshore Chamois Shirt

OuterknownOffshore Chamois Shirt

$138
Offshore Chamois Shirt

OuterknownOffshore Chamois Shirt

$138
Rugged Corduroy Easy Shirt

Alex MillRugged Corduroy Easy Shirt

$170
Windzip Popover

RelwenWindzip Popover

$228
G9 Jacket

BaracutaG9 Jacket

$449
Moleskin Western Shirt

Flint and TinderMoleskin Western Shirt

$148
We pay homage to the Fair Isle’s adventurous history by pairing ours with hikers and a puffer vest. Of course, they’re holiday party standouts too.

Shop Now
A Day in The Wool

HowlinA Day in The Wool

$210
Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater

Alex MillFair Isle Cardigan Sweater

$225
Fair Isle Donegal Crewneck

Alex MillFair Isle Donegal Crewneck

$215
Knitting in The Universe

HowlinKnitting in The Universe

$210
Grateful Dead Fair Isle Sweater

SchottGrateful Dead Fair Isle Sweater

$120
A Day in The Wool

HowlinA Day in The Wool

$210
  • Exclusive
Wool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater - Exclusive

SchottWool Blend Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater - Exclusive

$160
Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater

Alex MillFair Isle Cardigan Sweater

$225
Lumimesta Sock

CHUPLumimesta Sock

$35
Fairisle Crew Socks

Anonymous IsmFairisle Crew Socks

$32
Fair Isle Sock

CHUPFair Isle Sock

$35
You already know these retro jackets are wildly comfy—just look at them. But they’re also some of the most versatile cold-weather layers in our closet.

Shop Now
Denim Grizzly Jacket

RRLDenim Grizzly Jacket

$690
MT. Buffalo Fleece Jacket

ManastashMT. Buffalo Fleece Jacket

$190
Lancaster Fleece Jacket

Universal WorksLancaster Fleece Jacket

$204
MT. Gorilla Fleece Jacket

ManastashMT. Gorilla Fleece Jacket

$190
Bigfoot Fleece Jacket

ManastashBigfoot Fleece Jacket

$190
Lancaster Fleece Jacket

Universal WorksLancaster Fleece Jacket

$204
Field Fleece Jacket

Universal WorksField Fleece Jacket

$332
Field Fleece Jacket

Universal WorksField Fleece Jacket

$332
An investment that will keep paying off the more you wear them in. They’re built with top-notch leather to be worn, repaired, and earn a personalized patina over a lifetime.

Shop Now
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light

DannerHuckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light

$425
6-inch Classic Moc

Red Wing Heritage6-inch Classic Moc

$300
  • Made in the USA
Roughout Suede Congress Boot

RRLRoughout Suede Congress Boot

$690
  • Exclusive
350 Cruiser-MV Roughout - Exclusive

White's Boots350 Cruiser-MV Roughout - Exclusive

$675
Portland Boot

Rhodes FootwearPortland Boot

$220
Scout Boot

VibergScout Boot

$710
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light

DannerHuckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light

$425
The original tartans go back centuries to Scottish families and clans. Here, these patterns show up in new layouts that add a pop of color and texture to your look.

Shop Now
Otton Flannel Shirt

Portuguese FlannelOtton Flannel Shirt

$125
Corre Flannel Shirt

Portuguese FlannelCorre Flannel Shirt

$125
Billiard Room Flannel Shirt

Portuguese FlannelBilliard Room Flannel Shirt

$125
Brown Melange Shaggy Flannel

Gitman VintageBrown Melange Shaggy Flannel

$250
Acid Plaid Shirt

CorridorAcid Plaid Shirt

$225
Crossback Workshirt

Flint and TinderCrossback Workshirt

$138
  • Exclusive
Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive

OuterknownFlannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive

$148
Corduroy is the G.O.A.T. fall fabric—soft, durable, and textured. We pair our cords with retro runners for an effortless everyday look.

Shop Now
Organic Cord Shirt

WellenOrganic Cord Shirt

$98
Cord Supply Pant

RelwenCord Supply Pant

$198
  • Exclusive
Cord Workshirt - Exclusive

RelwenCord Workshirt - Exclusive

$198
Longrider Pleated Chino

WellenLongrider Pleated Chino

$128
Organic Cord Shirt

WellenOrganic Cord Shirt

$98
Corduroy Snap Shirt

Flint and TinderCorduroy Snap Shirt

$98
Longrider Puffer Jacket

WellenLongrider Puffer Jacket

$268
  • 2 for $175
365 Corduroy Pant - Straight

Flint and Tinder365 Corduroy Pant - Straight

$98
Longrider Overshirt

WellenLongrider Overshirt

$148
Fine Wale Cord Popover Shirt

Alex MillFine Wale Cord Popover Shirt

$160
Cord Supply Pant

RelwenCord Supply Pant

$198
Rugged Corduroy Easy Shirt

Alex MillRugged Corduroy Easy Shirt

$170
The ultimate in warmth and style— wide baffles provide an even layer of heat against the body. So packable and lightweight, they’re close at hand until spring.

Shop Now
Longrider Puffer Jacket

WellenLongrider Puffer Jacket

$268
'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

The North Face'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

$380
The Heritage Down Puffer Jacket

Rocky Mountain FeatherbedThe Heritage Down Puffer Jacket

$850
The Heritage Down Puffer Vest

Rocky Mountain FeatherbedThe Heritage Down Puffer Vest

$598
Rounder Vest

Howler BrothersRounder Vest

$135
  • Limited Edition
  • Exclusive
The Heritage Down Puffer Vest - Exclusive

Rocky Mountain FeatherbedThe Heritage Down Puffer Vest - Exclusive

$598
'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

The North Face'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

$380
  • Made in the USA
Down Diagonal Quilted Puffer Sweater

Crescent Down WorksDown Diagonal Quilted Puffer Sweater

$631
  • Made in the USA
Down Shirt

Crescent Down WorksDown Shirt

$598
  • Made in the USA
Down Italian Puffer Vest

Crescent Down WorksDown Italian Puffer Vest

$390
  • Limited Edition
  • Exclusive
The Heritage Down Puffer Jacket - Exclusive

Rocky Mountain FeatherbedThe Heritage Down Puffer Jacket - Exclusive

$850
These trail shoes are more durable, grown-up, and capable than your average sneaker. No trail necessary to wear the hell outta them.

Shop Now
XT-6 Expanse

SalomonXT-6 Expanse

$180
Back-To-Berkeley III Textile WP

The North FaceBack-To-Berkeley III Textile WP

$149
TERREX Free Hiker 2

adidasTERREX Free Hiker 2

$200
CloudTrax

OnCloudTrax

$190
XT-6

SalomonXT-6

$190
  • Bestseller
Trailhead

Lems ShoesTrailhead

$140
  • Bestseller
  • Exclusive
Unico Hiker

NaglevUnico Hiker

$240
Gel-Sonoma 15-50

AsicsGel-Sonoma 15-50

$110
