Indigo-dyed clothing is different from everything else in your closet—softer, better shaped to your body, and more alive. After every wear, the unmistakable shade of blue earns more character. It’s a tradition going back to ancient Mayan, Egyptian, Japanese, and Indian cultures that cultivated prized indigo plants millenia before any of us took our perfectly faded denim to the tailor to get repaired. This shop is all about keeping that tradition alive and well. The garments below take their indigo more seriously than most, with natural, sustainable processes that make for the best fades and most comfortable fits—in any color you want, as long as it’s indigo.