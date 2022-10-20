Huckberry x Peak Design Giveaway Terms

NO ENTRY FEE. NO PURCHASE OR OBLIGATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Sweepstakes shall begin on October 24th, 2022 at 12:01 am PT and shall end on October 26th, 2022 at 11:59 pm PT. Entry deadline is October 26th, 2022 at 11:59 pm PT.

Eligibility: The Huckberry x Peak Design Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the United States or the District of Columbia, with the exception of the states of New York and Florida or other areas where prohibited, aged twenty-one (21) or older as of the date of entry, who have an active e-mail account and Internet access. Employees of Huckberry INC (“Sponsor”) and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion, fulfillment or other coordinating agencies, individuals providing services to Sponsors through an outsourcer or temporary employment agency during the Sweepstakes period, and their respective immediate family members and persons living in their same household, are not eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes. Participation in the Sweepstakes constitutes an individual’s full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules & Regulations (“Official Rules”). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED To Enter: An individual may enter the Sweepstakes in one of two ways, which shall render such individual (hereinafter, “Entrant”) subject to these official rules:: Place an order on Huckberry between 12:01 am PT on October 24th, 2022 and 11:59 pm PT on October 26th, 2022 of the Huckberry x Peak Design - X-Pac Tech Pouch in Coyote to be eligible to win a Huckberry x Peak Design - X-Pac Travel Backpack 30L in Coyote. Multiple orders throughout the day will not increase your chances of winning. A day is defined as 12:01am PT - 11:59pm PT. Submit your email address no more than once between those times listed above in point 2a to be eligible to win a Huckberry x Peak Design - X-Pac Travel Backpack 30L in Coyote (see here). Email addresses submitted via this method will be subscribed to Huckberry’s newsletter. Unsubscribe anytime. Multiple email submissions throughout the day will not increase your chances of winning. A day is defined as 12:01am PT - 11:59pm PT. No mechanically reproduced entries are allowed and any use of robotic, automatic, programmed or the like entry methods will void all such entries by such methods.

Prize Drawing: All sweepstakes entries meeting the requirements of these official rules will be entered into a prize drawing, held starting at 12:01 am PT on October 27th, 2022. Prizes: The prizes to be awarded from the Sweepstakes are as follows: 1 grand prize = A Huckberry x Peak Design - X-Pac Travel Backpack 30L with an estimated retail value of $260

Notification of Winner: Winner will be notified by e-mail within five (5) business days of the prize drawing, and is required to sign and return an Affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release with seven (7) days of notification in order to claim prize. If a selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible, fails to claim a prize and/or where applicable an affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release is not timely received, is incomplete or modified, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate winner selected from remaining valid, eligible entries submitted. In the event of a dispute regarding who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account specified in the entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail addresses. No automatically generated entries will be accepted.

General Rules: By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules. The Sweepstakes is offered by Sponsor, who is not responsible for (i) late, delayed, incomplete, illegible, misdirected or undeliverable entries, responses, or other correspondence, whether by e-mail or postal mail or otherwise; (ii) theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials; or (iii) phone, electrical, network, computer, hardware, software program or transmission malfunctions, failures or difficulties. By entering the Sweepstakes, Entrant further agrees to release, indemnify, defend and hold Sponsors and their parent, affiliates, subsidiaries, directors, officers, employees, sponsors and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, and assigns, and any other organizations related to the Sweepstakes, harmless, from any and all claims, injuries, damages, expenses or losses to person or property and/or liabilities of any nature that in any way arise from participation in this Sweepstakes or acceptance or use of a prize or parts thereof, including, without limitation, (i) any condition caused by events beyond Sponsors’ control that may cause the Sweepstakes to be disrupted or corrupted; (ii) any injuries, losses, or damages (compensatory, direct, incidental, consequential or otherwise) of any kind arising in connection with or as a result of the prize, or acceptance, possession, or use of the prize, or from participation in the Sweepstakes; and (iii) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with the Sweepstakes. Entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules, and Sponsors’ decisions in all respects relative to any Entrant are final. IN NO EVENT WILL SPONSORS BE LIABLE TO ENTRANT FOR ANY DIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, EXEMPLARY, PUNITIVE OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING LOSS OF USE, DATA, BUSINESS OR PROFITS) ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ENTRANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, WHETHER SUCH LIABILITY ARISES FROM ANY CLAIM BASED UPON CONTRACT, WARRANTY, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), STRICT LIABILITY OR OTHERWISE, AND WHETHER OR NOT SPONSORS HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH LOSS OR DAMAGE. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitation or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitation or exclusion may not apply to you.

Additional Conditions: Except where prohibited by law, by participating in the Sweepstakes and/or winning any prize, entrant consents to the use of his/her name, photo and/or likeness, biographical information, entry and statements attributed to Entrant for advertising and promotional purposes, including without limitation, inclusion in Sponsor’s newsletter, social media pages, the Sponsors’ homepages and website, without additional compensation. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes in whole or in part, in the event of fraud, technical or other difficulties or if the integrity of the Sweepstakes is compromised, without liability to the Entrant. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any Entrant or winner in the event that the Sponsors determine, in their sole and absolute discretion, that such disqualification is appropriate. The Sweepstakes is subject to these Official Rules and all applicable federal, state, provincial and local laws and regulations apply. As stated above, the Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrant acknowledges that Entrant has read these Official Rules and agrees to abide by them and by the decisions of Sponsors authorized herein, which are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Sweepstakes. These Official Rules are governed by the law of the State of California, excluding rules governing choice of laws.

Arbitration: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrant agrees that any and all disputes which cannot be resolved between the parties, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, any prizes awarded or the determination of winners, shall be resolved individually and exclusively by arbitration pursuant to the commercial arbitration rules of the American Arbitration Association, then effective, in San Francisco, California. Further, in any such dispute, claim or cause of action, under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and hereby waives all rights to claim indirect, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than Entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes), and Entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

Personal Information: Sponsor may collect personal data about Entrants online, in accordance with its privacy policy and as may be more specifically set forth in these Official Rules. Please review these Official Rules and Sponsor’s privacy policy. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants hereby agree to Sponsor’s collection and use of their personal information and acknowledge that they have read and accepted these Official Rules and Sponsor’s privacy policy.

Winner’s List, Official Rules: For a list of prize winners or a paper copy of these Official Rules, send your request and a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Huckberry x Peak Design Giveaway, 2901 S 1st St Suite 200, Austin, TX 78704

Sponsor’s Addresses: 2901 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704