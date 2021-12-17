Search Icon

Brad Leone keeps it simple. When we teamed up with him on a new collection, he was focused on two things—the gear had to look good, and hold up to a tough day’s work. So we tested it by bringing him to our neck of the woods for three days of fishing, surfing, roadside farmer’s stand shopping, beachside cooking, gin rummy, and good times. We’re proud to say everything held up beautifully along the way, even when our boat hit some wake and took on a bunch of wourder. Head to the video below to see the new pocket knife, cap, and Waxed Trucker in action—and for a rundown of Brad’s recipes, including cast iron ghost fish.

Custom Lined Waxed Trucker

Brad’s favorite jacket, co-designed by him with a limited-edition flannel lining
Brad Leone Garlic Cap

A workhorse of a hat—built the old-fashioned way, and not afraid to get its hands dirty
  • Made in the USA
Brad Leone Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Brad Leone Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$191.98 $278.00
Crossback Workshirt

Flint and Tinder

Crossback Workshirt$96.98 $138.00
  • Made in the USA
Brad Leone Garlic Cap

Huckberry

Brad Leone Garlic Cap$58.00
Brad Leone Carbon Fiber Puncher

Civilware

Brad Leone Carbon Fiber Puncher$140.00
  • Made in the USA
Brad Leone Mill Pant

Flint and Tinder

Brad Leone Mill Pant$88.98 $118.00
  • Made in the USA
Brad Leone Waxed Apron

Flint and Tinder

Brad Leone Waxed Apron$79.00
  • Limited Edition
  • Made in the USA
