Gifts by Category

Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Login
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

View All
Trucker Jackets
Lightweight Jackets
Quilted Jackets
Chore Coats
Shirt Jackets
Field Jackets
Insulated Jackets
Winter Jackets
Denim Jackets
Fleece Jackets
Leather Jackets
Vests
Waxed Jackets
View All
Casual Pants
Jeans
Lounge Pants
Travel Pants
Work Pants
Dress Pants
Joggers
View All
T-Shirts
Polo Shirts
Henleys
Long Sleeve Shirts
Short Sleeve Shirts
Flannel Shirts
Utility Shirts
Denim Shirts
View All
Full-Zip Hoodies
Pullover Hoodies
Crew Neck Sweatshirts
View All
Crew Neck Sweaters
Fisherman Sweaters
Cashmere Sweaters
Quarter-Zip Sweaters
Cardigan Sweaters
View All
Casual Blazers
Classic Blazers
View All
Hybrid Shorts
Utility Shorts
Lounge Shorts
Casual Shorts
View All
Gym Shorts
Performance T-Shirts
Performance Layers
Performance Joggers
View All
Swim Trunks
Board Shorts
View All
Underwear
Socks
View All
View All
Chukka Boots
Chelsea Boots
Work Boots
Hiking Boots
Dress Boots
Rain Boots
View All
Dress Shoes
View All
Casual Sneakers
Athletic Sneakers
Premium Sneakers
Hiker Sneakers
View All
House Slippers
Outdoor Slippers
View All
Casual Slip On Shoes
Loafers
Sandals & Flip Flops
View All
Face Masks & Bandanas
Gloves
Jewelry
Belts
Scarves
View All
View All
Backpacks
Duffle Bags
Gym Bags
Briefcases & Messenger Bags
Slings & Hip packs
Tote Bags
Travel Bags
Carry-On Bags
View All
Minimalist Wallets
Bifold Wallets
View All
Dive & Sport Watches
Casual Watches
Dress Watches
Pre-Owned, Vintage, and Limited Edition Watches
View All
Packing Cubes & Dopp Kits
Water Bottles
Headphones & Portable Tech
Journals & Notebooks
Phone & Tech Cases
Pens
View All
Sunglasses
Glasses
View All
Pocket Knives
Multi tools
Keychains & Carabiners
Flashlights
View All
Wide Brim Hats
Baseball Caps
Trucker Hats
Beanies
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
Bath Towels & Robes
Cologne & Salves
Skin & Body Care
Shaving & Beard
Bathroom Accessories
Hair Care
View All
Wall Art & Prints
Room Accessories
Lighting
Plants
Rugs
Candles & Fragrances
View All
Whiskey Glasses
Cocktail & Beer Glasses
Growlers & Flasks
Bitters & Mixers
Bar Tools
View All
Sheets & Duvet Sets
Mattresses
Comforters & Quilts
Pillows
View All
Provisions
Chef's Knives & Cutlery
Appliances & Kitchen Tools
Coffee
Mugs
Cookware & Baking
Aprons & Kitchen Towels
Serveware
View All
Record Players & Vinyl
Home Audio
Desk Accessories
Games & Puzzles
Books
View All
Minimalist Furniture
Storage & Shelving
Media Storage
Chairs & Sofas
Tables & Desks
Bed Frames
View All
Throw Blankets
Weighted Blankets
Wool Blankets
Travel Blankets
View All
Grills & Grilling Tools
Outdoor Furniture
Gardening Tools
Fire Pits
Yard Games
View All
Recovery Tools
Strength Training Tools
View All
Biking
Camping
Climbing
Cooking
DIY
Fishing
Grilling
Hiking
Surfing
Photography
Running
Survival Tools & First Aid
Travel
Wellness
Whiskey
Workout
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
View All
For the Always Prepared
For the Indoorsman
For the Outdoorsman
For the Style Icon
For the Impossible to Shop For
For the Home Chef
For Her
View All
Gear
View All
Activewear
Sweaters
Hoodies & Sweatshirts
Shirts
Pants & Jeans
Blazers
Jackets
Shorts
Swimwear
Basics
View All
Watches
Pocket Tools
Hats
Gloves
Bags
Travel Accessories
Wallets
Belts
Eyewear
Jewelry
Face Masks & Bandanas
Scarves
View All
Sneakers
Slip on Shoes
Boots
Slippers
Shoes
View All
View All
Blankets
Furniture
Bath & Grooming
Bedding
Kitchen
Art & Decor
Barware
Home Office & Audio
Outdoor Home & Garden
Home Gym
View All
Flint and Tinder
Proof
Relwen
Wellen
Forty Five
Astorflex
Danner
Rhodes Footwear
Faherty
Wills
Greys
Howler Brothers
Onsen
Taylor Stitch
Whiskey Peaks
Bellroy
Billy Reid
lululemon
Marine Layer
Mission Workshop
Mystery Ranch
Olukai
On
Patagonia
The James Brand
Danner
Journal
Trending
Adventure
Wellness
Style
Gear
Diversions
Food + Drink
Shelter
Video
Etc.
Ambassadors
Artist Series

A few botched meal-kit recipes, a handful of “no I don’t need directions” detours, and an unfathomable number of full-body laughs—our partners have truly run the gambit with us, arm-in-arm at every turn. Appreciation for our partners can be hard to express, so we put together this shop of thoughtful gifts to ring in Valentine's Day. Shoot, you could try your hand at an acoustic cover of your partner’s favorite song, but we recommend snagging one of our hand-picked gifts that’s sure to please. Everything from cozy sweaters to premium home goods, if they love it, we’ve got it.

Shop Now
Surefire Wins
All-Time Favorite Gifts
Shop Now
Huckberry x Modern Adventure
The Gift of Travel
Shop Now
Safe but Solid
Gift Cards
Handpicked From Brands We Love

Bestsellers for Her

A full lineup of apparel and footwear just for the gals, each piece hand-picked from our favorite brands
Shop Womens
Women's Expedition Jumpsuit in Washed Twill

Alex Mill

Women's Expedition Jumpsuit in Washed Twill$198.00
Women's High Sierra

California Cowboy

Women's High Sierra$148.00
Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc

Red Wing Heritage

Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc$310.00
Women's Cowhide Moto Jacket

Schott

Women's Cowhide Moto Jacket$770.00
Women's Abigail Turtleneck

Alex Mill

Women's Abigail Turtleneck$228.00
Women's Elena Standard

Adelante Shoe Co.

Women's Elena Standard$265.00
Women's Rough Out Cow Suede Cropped Perfecto Jacket

Schott

Women's Rough Out Cow Suede Cropped Perfecto Jacket$745.00
Women's Catalina Standard

Adelante Shoe Co.

Women's Catalina Standard$260.00
Women's Dillon French Terry Jogger

Coyuchi

Women's Dillon French Terry Jogger$78.00
Women's Camila Standard

Adelante Shoe Co.

Women's Camila Standard$185.00
Women's Romy Long Cardigan

Alex Mill

Women's Romy Long Cardigan$145.00
Women's Sherpa Work Jacket

Alex Mill

Women's Sherpa Work Jacket$185.00
Women's Camila Standard

Adelante Shoe Co.

Women's Camila Standard$185.00
Women's All Terrain Active Short

Saturdays NYC

Women's All Terrain Active Short$135.00
Women's All Terrain Active Leggings

Saturdays NYC

Women's All Terrain Active Leggings$98.00
Women's Lakeside Stripe Tee

Alex Mill

Women's Lakeside Stripe Tee$98.00
Women's High Sierra

California Cowboy

Women's High Sierra$148.00
Women's Granada Standard

Adelante Shoe Co.

Women's Granada Standard$260.00
Bet She Won't See This Coming

Thoughtful Surprises

Memorable and unexpected picks to really knock her socks off—from premium leather goods to self care essentials
Shop All Gifts for Her
Eleni Day Tote

Parker Clay

Eleni Day Tote$348.00
Rich Earth

Lodestone Candles

Rich Earth$45.00
  • Exclusive
The Robe

Upstate

The Robe$128.00
Peony for your Thoughts

Unwilted

Peony for your Thoughts$95.00
Espresso Set

Departo

Espresso Set$36.00
Letty Wallet

Parker Clay

Letty Wallet$118.00
Classic Plaid Navy Blanket

Chappywrap

Classic Plaid Navy Blanket$135.00
Signature Turquoise Pendant

j.bee

Signature Turquoise Pendant$48.00
Letty Wallet

Parker Clay

Letty Wallet$118.00
Berries & Cream Limited Editon

Unwilted

Berries & Cream Limited Editon$195.00
Evil Eye Charm Necklace

j.bee

Evil Eye Charm Necklace$48.00
Women's Mini Welden Tote

Moore & Giles

Women's Mini Welden Tote$370.00
Cirrus Organic Throw

Coyuchi

Cirrus Organic Throw$148.00
  • Made in the USA
The Bozeman

Stetson

The Bozeman$100.00
Gold Hoop Earring

j.bee

Gold Hoop Earring$55.00
  • Exclusive
The Robe

Upstate

The Robe$128.00
Our All-Time Favorites

Gifts for Him

Tried-and-true winners that over deliver for even the toughest guy to shop for
Shop Bestselling Gifts
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Half Dome Beer Glass - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Half Dome Beer Glass - Set of 2$30.00
Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$158.00
The Elevated Cocktail Shaker

Elevated Craft

The Elevated Cocktail Shaker$70.00
Hooded Waffle Robe

Onsen

Hooded Waffle Robe$195.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
American Mountains - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

American Mountains - Set of 4$65.00
  • Exclusive
Utsjo - Elk/Fleece - Exclusive

Hestra

Utsjo - Elk/Fleece - Exclusive$165.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive

FLIKR Fire

Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive$99.00
  • Exclusive
The Outdoor Slipper Boot

Greys

The Outdoor Slipper Boot$85.98 $108.00
Sherpa Lined Blanket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Blanket$118.00
  • 2 for $50
Huckberry Beanie

Huckberry

Huckberry Beanie$28.00
  • Made in the USA
Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet

Smithey Ironware Co.

Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet$275.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Denali - Set of 2

Whiskey Peaks

Denali - Set of 2$30.00
Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip

Wills

Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip$218.00
Japanese Ceramic Mug

HMM

Japanese Ceramic Mug$60.00
Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap

Huckberry

Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap$44.00

Gifts by Category

Home Accents
Luxe Accessories
At-Home Spa Day
Cozy House Shoes
Aspiring Chef Essentials
Bar Cart All-Stars

Shop by Persona

Shop Now

For the Adventurer

Nearly indestructible gear built for getting off the grid

Shop Now

For the Indoorsman

Our coziest gift roundup—from handmade candles to unreasonably comfy slippers

Shop Now

Always Prepared

From fireproof gloves to survival packs—our collection of tools for absolutely any scenario

Shop Now

The Impossible To Shop For

Original, unique, and surprising gift ideas for the person you just can’t quite nail down

Curated Collections

Onsen robe hung outside a cabin
Shop Now

Big In Japan

Our selects from the Land of the Rising Sun, each with signature Japanese style and quality

Shop Now

Unexpected Gifts

For the person who has it all, we’re sure these picks will even shock them

Flikr personal concrete fireplace
Shop Now

Our All-Time Favorite Gifts

Featuring favorites like our Whiskey Peaks tumblers and the exalted Waxed Trucker

Shop Now

The Vice Shop

A collection of our favorite indulgences and delicacies that are just a little over-the-top

Shop by Price

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon