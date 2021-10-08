Gifts by Category

A few botched meal-kit recipes, a handful of “no I don’t need directions” detours, and an unfathomable number of full-body laughs—our partners have truly run the gambit with us, arm-in-arm at every turn. Appreciation for our partners can be hard to express, so we put together this shop of thoughtful gifts to ring in Valentine's Day. Shoot, you could try your hand at an acoustic cover of your partner’s favorite song, but we recommend snagging one of our hand-picked gifts that’s sure to please. Everything from cozy sweaters to premium home goods, if they love it, we’ve got it.