Top Brands

The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Their designs were workshopped for over four years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. But they’re tuned for today with a modern fit that’s never too boxy or too slim. Because whether it’s a Motown hit or your own next big breakthrough, creative lightning seems to strike the same places—studios, shop floors, and local spots where you spend hours working out ideas, wearing a simple, hardwearing tee.

Textured Tee

Forty Five

Textured Tee

Forty Five

Textured Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Supima V Neck

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

  Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

These soft yarns are longer and smoother than regular cotton, for comfort that rivals well-worn vintage tees from the '60s and '70s
Pictured: Supima Tee - Shoreline Gold
Textured cotton jersey is not only easy on the eyes, it also lets in more airflow for a lighter wear
Pictured: Slub Tee - Dusty Grey
This speckled tee is made from a uniquely soft slub blend—with a handsome fit that’s ideal for layering or wearing solo
Pictured: Textured Tee - Ash
NICK WATERHOUSE
The singer-songwriter takes us on a deep dive into the mid-century Los Angeles sound
