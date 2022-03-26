Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Forty Five tees featuring Buffalo Nichols
Forty Five tees featuring Buffalo Nichols

The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Their designs were workshopped for over four years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. But they’re tuned for today with a modern fit that’s never too boxy or too slim. Because whether it’s a Motown hit or your own next big breakthrough, creative lightning seems to strike the same places—studios, shop floors, and local spots where you spend hours working out ideas, wearing a simple, hardwearing tee.

Forty Five’s Newest Lineup

Classic tees in a new batch of colors inspired by vintage guitars just landed, along with our interview with Austin-based artist Buffalo Nichols.
READ MORE
  • Made in the USA
  • 3 for $95
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • Made in the USA
  • 3 for $95
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • Made in the USA
  • 3 for $95
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00

We met up with Austin-based artist Buffalo Nichols at C-Boy’s, a historic soul and R&B club, for a wide-ranging chat about his connection with the slide guitar, why music starts with emotion, and what the blues are all about.

Shop Now
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

Slub Curved Hem Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

Slub Curved Hem Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty Five

Slub Curved Hem Tee$35.00
  • 2 for $82
  • Made in the USA
Texture Tee

Forty Five

Texture Tee$45.00
  • 2 for $82
  • Made in the USA
Texture Tee

Forty Five

Texture Tee$45.00
  • 2 for $82
  • Made in the USA
Texture Tee

Forty Five

Texture Tee$45.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima V Neck

Forty Five

Supima V Neck$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima V Neck

Forty Five

Supima V Neck$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima V Neck

Forty Five

Supima V Neck$35.00
  • 3 for $95
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Slub Pocket Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Slub Pocket Tee$35.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Slub Pocket Tee$35.00
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew LS Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew LS Tee$26.98 $42.00
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew LS Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew LS Tee$42.00
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew LS Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew LS Tee$28.98 $42.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon