Selvage quality, minus the break-in time. That’s what Flint and Tinder chased when designing their innovative Stretch Selvage Denim. After hitting dead ends everywhere they looked, they custom built their own quality selvage denim on 100-year-old vintage shuttle looms—adding 1% stretch for comfort out of the box. Cut, sewn, and washed for softness in LA, this is premium selvage you’ll spend 100% of your time actually wearing and 0% of your time breaking in.