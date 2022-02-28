Search Icon

Vintage stores and surplus shops are bottomless wells of inspiration. Case in point: the Fatigue Collection. When the Flint and Tinder team visited Brian Davis's shop, Wooden Sleepers, they were blown away by all the well-worn pieces on display and immediately hit the drawing board. The Fatigue Collection pays homage to these surplus store gems, with modern takes on tried-and-true designs, and a custom Frog Skin camo colorway. And since the silhouettes for these garments originated decades ago, you can guarantee that these styles aren't a trend—you'll see them on the streets a century from now, looking just as handsome as when they first appeared.

The Fatigue Collection

This lineup pays homage to the hidden gems you find at vintage shops and surplus stores—with modern takes on tried-and-true designs, and a custom Frog Skin camo colorway. And since the silhouettes for these garments originated decades ago, you can guarantee that these styles aren’t a trend.
Fatigue Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Jacket$148.00
Fatigue Short

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Short$78.00
Fatigue Pant

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Pant$98.00
Fatigue Short

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Short$78.00
Fatigue Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Jacket$148.00
Fatigue Pant

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Pant$98.00
Fatigue Short

Flint and Tinder

Fatigue Short$78.00

4 Rules for Wearing Vintage Camo

Some menswear is all about refined taste and sophistication: this ain't that.
Read More

10-Year Hoodie
Shop Now
10-Year Hoodie
The collection of USA-made sweats guaranteed for 10 years of wear—free repairs on us
365 pants
Shop Now
The 365 Pants
Cut like a jean, feels like a chino, and stretches like a performance pant—available in 3 perfect fits
Waxed Trucker Jacket
Shop Now
The Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker
Our most requested jacket ever—tough, timeless, and made in the USA from waxed canvas that gets better with age
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
365 Pant - Tapered

Flint and Tinder

365 Pant - Tapered$98.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Hoodie

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Hoodie$118.00
  • Made in the USA
10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Pullover$98.00
  • Made in the USA
Mill Pant

Flint and Tinder

Mill Pant$88.98 $118.00
Caliber Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Caliber Jacket$248.00

