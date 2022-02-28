Vintage stores and surplus shops are bottomless wells of inspiration. Case in point: the Fatigue Collection. When the Flint and Tinder team visited Brian Davis’s shop, Wooden Sleepers, they were blown away by all the well-worn pieces on display and immediately hit the drawing board. The Fatigue Collection pays homage to these surplus store gems, with modern takes on tried-and-true designs, and a custom Frog Skin camo colorway. And since the silhouettes for these garments originated decades ago, you can guarantee that these styles aren’t a trend—you’ll see them on the streets a century from now, looking just as handsome as when they first appeared.