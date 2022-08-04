Search Icon

It’s usually subtle—sometimes a particularly cool breeze, other times the bonfire feels notably cozier than it did last time. However you notice the changing seasons, we believe it’s best to get prepped before leaf peeping takes over the country. That’s why we’re unveiling our Fall 2022 Preview, to get you well-equipped for the crisper forecasts and shorter days ahead. Scope out all the new looks we’re most stoked on, and who knows, maybe you’ll find that it’s never too early to lace up those boots and put on a flannel.

Organic Cord Shirt

WellenOrganic Cord Shirt

$98
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$268
All-American Stretch Denim - Relaxed

Flint and TinderAll-American Stretch Denim - Relaxed

$158
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and TinderAll-American Stretch Denim - Slim

$158
All-American Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and TinderAll-American Stretch Denim - Straight

$158
Tahoe Boat Shoe

Rhodes FootwearTahoe Boat Shoe

$175
Denim Shirt

Billy ReidDenim Shirt

$198
Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap

HuckberryWaxed Canvas 6-Panel Cap

$44
Mason Chukka

Rhodes FootwearMason Chukka

$140
Stretch Canvas Expedition Shirt

Flint and TinderStretch Canvas Expedition Shirt

$118
365 Corduroy Pant - Slim

Flint and Tinder365 Corduroy Pant - Slim

$108
365 Pant - Straight

Flint and Tinder365 Pant - Straight

$98
365 Cotton Linen Chino

Flint and Tinder365 Cotton Linen Chino

$98
Roper Boot Caliber

Rhodes FootwearRoper Boot Caliber

$210
Roper Boot

Rhodes FootwearRoper Boot

$210
Bone Button Western Shirt

Flint and TinderBone Button Western Shirt

$158
The Route 66

StetsonThe Route 66

$120
The Bozeman

StetsonThe Bozeman

$100
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$148
Cable Knit Wool Sweater

WillsCable Knit Wool Sweater

$148
Seawool Fisherman Sweater

WellenSeawool Fisherman Sweater

$148
The California Shirt

Taylor StitchThe California Shirt

$125
Waxed Canvas Tote

Flint and TinderWaxed Canvas Tote

$168
Weekender Briefcase

Flint and TinderWeekender Briefcase

$225
Camo Tote

Flint and TinderCamo Tote

$168
Southwest Socks

Flint and TinderSouthwest Socks

$22
