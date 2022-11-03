Search Icon

DIRT Episode 2: New Orleans

In Episode 2: New Orleans, Josh links up with Mason Hereford (owner of award-winning sandwich shop Turkey and the Wolf) and then hits the road for some epic hog hunting, swamp fishing, crawfish and oyster harvesting, and exploring Louisiana’s only water buffalo dairy farm. It all culminates in one incredible feast featuring unique regional dishes prepared by Mason with the help of some local friends.

Editor's Picks: DIRT
When we hit the road for some bayou-based adventure, our gear had to be ready for everything from gator-filled swamps to a water buffalo dairy farm—here’s what we packed
Dine Like the DIRT Crew
Catch Up on Past Adventures

Episode one hits close to home. Specifically, Josh’s hometown of Seattle where we travel from the mountains to the coast in pursuit of local ingredients for an authentic Washington meal. Digging for forest delicacies, hunting for exotic bivalves, and exploring the tidal flats of a multi-generational shellfish farm—it’s all on the menu.

