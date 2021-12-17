Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Golden Hour is our twice daily reminder to take stock of life’s many adventures—at sunrise, it’s the endless potential of the day ahead. At sunset, it’s looking back on a day well spent. And for more than a year, we’ve been working hard with our friends over at Coors Banquet to pay tribute to these kinds of moments. Introducing the Golden Hour Series: a three-part collection featuring stories of inspiring folks who work tirelessly to make adventure more accessible to all, along with limited-edition gear to support their efforts and inspire adventures of your own. At Coors, they believe that you only get out of life what you put into it, and that ethos really struck a chord with us. So we're proud to introduce the third installment of this series, along with the newest drop of custom Coors x Huckberry gear.

Part III / Spotlight

DJ Javier

Meet DJ Javier, an artist, designer, surfer, and proud Santa Barbara native. DJ personifies a unique side of SB—one that is not only a source of constant inspiration, but one that creates an inclusive environment for people from all walks of life. His artwork—an emergence of surf, tattoo, bold colors, and Filipino influences—is showcased throughout his hometown, and loved by many. DJ makes creativity and adventure more accessible to all in his local community, and beyond—a lifestyle that exemplifies the Golden Hour spirit through and through. Cheers to you, DJ.
Read More
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Tee

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Tee$23.98 $34.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Mesh Snapback

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Mesh Snapback$30.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Tee

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Tee$26.98 $34.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Canvas Snapback

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Canvas Snapback$30.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Canvas Snapback

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Canvas Snapback$30.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Beverage Holder

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Beverage Holder$6.98 $10.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Socks

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Socks$24.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Tee

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Tee$34.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat

Huckberry

Huckberry x Coors Banquet Corduroy Hat$30.00

10% of all proceeds from Coors x Huckberry sales go to Wilderness Youth Project, an organization that DJ partners with to get kids from all walks of life involved in nature through education and experience

Read more about WYP's story and initiatives here.

Huckberry x Coors

DJ’s Custom Tees

A seriously comfortable t-shirt, made infinitely cooler with DJ’s artwork—a graphic that perfectly melds his various artistic styles into one piece

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon