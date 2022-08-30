Tough, timeless, and made in the USA, our #1 bestselling jacket is built from a weather-resistant canvas that only gets better with age. It's an absolute wardrobe workhorse with a quality (and price tag) that simply can't be beat.
Inspired by hunting jackets worn over the last century, this jacket is the perfect combination of rugged and refined. The heritage silhouette delivers an effortlessly put-together finish that you'll reach for any time you're looking to dress up.
Looks like a shirt, as warm as a jacket. It's the kind of layer that can hack it anywhere from the open fields of a Montana ranch to the snowy city streets of New York. A hardy and versatile 3-season layer.
Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone
Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall
Young John Dutton in Yellowstone
Pockets
Interior Chest Pocket for a Phone or Wallet
Button-flap chest pocket
Two welt hand pockets
Pockets
Interior Chest Pocket for a Phone or Wallet
One front flap pocket to secure valuables and EDC
Two drop-in pockets with side-entry hand pockets underneath
Rear game pocket lined with corduroy
Pockets
Interior Chest Pocket for a Phone or Wallet
Interior Zippered Chest Pocket for Valuables
Dual Chest Pockets are perfect for EDC and Tools
Hidden side hand pockets with button-snap closure
Waxed Canvas Details
Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey
Waxed on both sides for warmth and insulation
Never wash, embrace the patina (for more care instructions, read this)
Waxed Canvas Details
Shell 100% British Millerain
British Millerain is heralded as the gold-standard for fine fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. Based in Lancashire for over six generations, they're the original manufacturer of waxed cotton
The Tekwax Evolution 8 has a drier handfeel and enhanced weather-resistant properties when compared with traditional waxed cotton.
Never wash, embrace the patina (for more care instructions, read this)
Waxed Canvas Details
Shell 100% British Millerain
British Millerain is heralded as the gold-standard for fine fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. Based in Lancashire for over six generations, they're the original manufacturer of waxed cotton
Diamond quilting throughout the inside and outside of the piece
The Tekwax Evolution 6 has a drier handfeel and enhanced weather-resistant properties when compared with traditional waxed cotton.
Never wash, embrace the patina (for more care instructions, read this)
Weather Resistance
Re-waxable exterior for a lifetime of water-resistance
Water Resistance: Water Resistant
Lining & Insulation
Fully-lined, 100% polyester soft blanket flannel through body and sleeves