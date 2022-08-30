Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Up to 45% Off
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Compare
Our Bestselling Waxed Jackets
Brass Tacks
Tough, timeless, and made in the USA, our #1 bestselling jacket is built from a weather-resistant canvas that only gets better with age. It's an absolute wardrobe workhorse with a quality (and price tag) that simply can't be beat.
Brass Tacks
Inspired by hunting jackets worn over the last century, this jacket is the perfect combination of rugged and refined. The heritage silhouette delivers an effortlessly put-together finish that you'll reach for any time you're looking to dress up.
Brass Tacks
Looks like a shirt, as warm as a jacket. It's the kind of layer that can hack it anywhere from the open fields of a Montana ranch to the snowy city streets of New York. A hardy and versatile 3-season layer.
Style Icon
Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone
Compare Image Thumbnail
Style Icon
Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall
Compare Image Thumbnail
Style Icon
Young John Dutton in Yellowstone
Compare Image Thumbnail
Pockets
Interior Chest Pocket for a Phone or Wallet
Button-flap chest pocket
Two welt hand pockets
Pockets
Interior Chest Pocket for a Phone or Wallet
One front flap pocket to secure valuables and EDC
Two drop-in pockets with side-entry hand pockets underneath
Rear game pocket lined with corduroy
Pockets
Interior Chest Pocket for a Phone or Wallet
Interior Zippered Chest Pocket for Valuables
Dual Chest Pockets are perfect for EDC and Tools
Hidden side hand pockets with button-snap closure
Waxed Canvas Details
  • Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey
  • Waxed on both sides for warmth and insulation
  • Never wash, embrace the patina (for more care instructions, read this)
Waxed Canvas Details
  • Shell 100% British Millerain
  • British Millerain is heralded as the gold-standard for fine fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. Based in Lancashire for over six generations, they're the original manufacturer of waxed cotton
  • The Tekwax Evolution 8 has a drier handfeel and enhanced weather-resistant properties when compared with traditional waxed cotton.
  • Never wash, embrace the patina (for more care instructions, read this)
Waxed Canvas Details
  • Shell 100% British Millerain
  • British Millerain is heralded as the gold-standard for fine fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. Based in Lancashire for over six generations, they're the original manufacturer of waxed cotton
  • Diamond quilting throughout the inside and outside of the piece
  • The Tekwax Evolution 6 has a drier handfeel and enhanced weather-resistant properties when compared with traditional waxed cotton.
  • Never wash, embrace the patina (for more care instructions, read this)
Weather Resistance
Re-waxable exterior for a lifetime of water-resistance
Water Resistance: Water Resistant
1
2
3
4
5
Warmth Rating: Upper 40s to Upper 60s
1
2
3
4
5
Weather Resistance
Re-waxable exterior for a lifetime of water-resistance
Water Resistance: Water Resistant
1
2
3
4
5
Warmth Rating: Upper 40s to Upper 60s
1
2
3
4
5
Weather Resistance
Re-waxable exterior for a lifetime of water-resistance
Water Resistance: Water Resistant
1
2
3
4
5
Warmth Rating: Mid 30s to Upper 50s
1
2
3
4
5
Lining & Insulation
  • Fully-lined, 100% polyester soft blanket flannel through body and sleeves
  • No Insulation
  • Also available in wool-lined.
Lining & Insulation
  • Lined with 100% cotton flannel lining through body and sleeves
  • No Insulation
Lining & Insulation
  • Lined with 100% soft touch Japanese polyester ripstop through the body and sleeves
Bonus Details
Made In The USA
Bonus Details
Underside of collar lined with Shetland wool
Corduroy trim at the cuffs
Bonus Details
Flannel detailing through the collar
Fit Notes
  • Traditional trucker fit that hits at the hip
  • If you normally wear a XL or XXL, we recommend sizing up. Our 3XL fits more like a traditional XXL
  • If you have a long torso, a larger chest, or prefer some room for layering, we recommend you try our Relaxed Fit
Fit Notes
  • Traditional hunting jacket that hits below the hip and fits straight through the body
  • If you normally wear a XXL, we recommend sizing up. Our 3XL fits more like a traditional XXL
Fit Notes
  • The Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is intended for layering and runs a little big compared to Waxed Trucker or Hudson
  • If you're looking for a slim fit we recommend sizing down
View Product
View Product
View Product
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon