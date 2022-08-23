Search Icon

Since day one, we’ve always been about bringing you the world’s coolest gear. And sometimes? That means rolling up our sleeves and building it ourselves—with the help of our favorite industry experts. Which is why we’re proud to collaborate with some of the biggest names out there—from old-school legends to innovative newcomers—on designing rare, limited-edition styles and gear you’ll only find here. If we can dream it up into existence, you’ll find it right here on this page.

Coors x Huckberry

We’ve partnered with Coors a few times over the years, but a big-time favorite was our limited-edition lineup of retro gear, inspired by vintage classics from the ‘80s and ‘90s
Zodiac x Huckberry

Inspired by the giant kelp ecosystems of the Pacific, our custom Zodiac watch, the Super Sea Wolf "Kelp Forest," was limited to just 82 pieces and sold out in two hours
