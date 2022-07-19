Search Icon

Palm trees

Field Guide: Beat the Heat

When it’s 90°+ outside you might not always have air conditioning, an icy bucket of Gatorade, or a big ol’ fridge to pop your head into for a quick cooldown. But something you can look out for is suiting up in the right gear. Introducing our Field Guide to Beating the Heat. The last couple summers at our Austin HQ have made us seasoned pros at keeping those sweat stains at bay (or at least keeping them camouflaged). So we’ve thrown together our team’s top picks for staying undefeated against the heat all summer long.

Tip 1: Wear Black
Tip 1: Wear Black
Hear us out, nothing hides sweat better than simple, breathable black clothing
Pictured: Slub Curved Hem Tee - Black
  • Bestseller
  • 3 for $95
Slub Curved Hem Tee

Forty FiveSlub Curved Hem Tee

$35
  • 2 for $125
Slub Polo

Forty FiveSlub Polo

$68
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Slim

ProofRover Pant - Slim

$118
Alan Shirt

KatinAlan Shirt

$43 $67
  • Bestseller
Nomad Short - 9"

ProofNomad Short - 9"

$50 $78
Tip 2: Bamboo Is Your Friend
Tip 2: Bamboo Is Your Friend
Insanely soft and lightweight bamboo fabrics blocks the sun’s rays with built-in UPF protection
Pictured: Bamboo Heritage Polo - Flats Blue
Bamboo Heritage Polo

Free FlyBamboo Heritage Polo

$64.95
Bamboo Flex Henley

Free FlyBamboo Flex Henley

$69.95
Bamboo Slub Hoody

Free FlyBamboo Slub Hoody

$69.95
Bamboo Lightweight Performance Long Sleeve

Free FlyBamboo Lightweight Performance Long Sleeve

$54.95
Bamboo Lightweight Performance Long Sleeve

Free FlyBamboo Lightweight Performance Long Sleeve

$54.95
Tip 3: Live in Linen
Tip 3: Live in Linen
The G.O.A.T. summer fabric, perfect for summer weddings and sharpening up your wardrobe
Pictured: Cotton Linen Shirt - Salt
Cotton Linen Shirt

Flint and TinderCotton Linen Shirt

$98
365 Cotton Linen Short - 7"

Flint and Tinder365 Cotton Linen Short - 7"

$54 $78
Breton Linen Striped Pocket Tee

Armor-LuxBreton Linen Striped Pocket Tee

$48 $75
365 Cotton Linen Chino

Flint and Tinder365 Cotton Linen Chino

$98
The Short Sleeve Linen Western Shirt

Taylor StitchThe Short Sleeve Linen Western Shirt

$83 $128
Tip 4: Hybrids Work
Tip 4: Hybrids Work
Everyday shorts that dry quick and stay comfy, even after you jump in the water to cool off
Pictured: Recycled Mountain Short - 6" - Beehive
Recycled Mountain Short - 6"

ZoraliRecycled Mountain Short - 6"

$99.95
Equator Cargo Hybrid Short

ProofEquator Cargo Hybrid Short

$48 $88
  • Exclusive
Drawstring Paddle Hybrid Short - 7" - Exclusive

RelwenDrawstring Paddle Hybrid Short - 7" - Exclusive

$102 $158
Swell Hybrid Short - Lined 8"

Free FlySwell Hybrid Short - Lined 8"

$74.95
The Everywear Stretch Hybrid Short - 6"

ChubbiesThe Everywear Stretch Hybrid Short - 6"

$64.50
Tip 5: Merino Moves
Tip 5: Merino Moves
Our go-to 72-Hour layers naturally stay cool and resist odors, even in sweltering temps
Pictured: 72-Hour Merino Pocket Tee - Navy
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino SS Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino SS Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Polo

$88
72-Hour Merino Pocket Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Pocket Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie

Proof72-Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie

$138
Easy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

WellenEasy Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
  • Exclusive
Airtex Seersucker Camp Shirt - Exclusive

RelwenAirtex Seersucker Camp Shirt - Exclusive

$103 $148
Meridian Cargo Jogger

ProofMeridian Cargo Jogger

$74 $148
  • Exclusive
Airtex Seersucker Camp Shirt - Exclusive

RelwenAirtex Seersucker Camp Shirt - Exclusive

$96 $148
Guayabera Shirt

Flint and TinderGuayabera Shirt

$68
365 Cotton Linen Chino

Flint and Tinder365 Cotton Linen Chino

$98
Zuma Short - 7

TSPTRZuma Short - 7

$81 $149
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

Proof72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

$138
Seawool Henley

WellenSeawool Henley

$68
Seawool Henley

WellenSeawool Henley

$68
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$148
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Classic Cashmere Quarter Zip

WillsClassic Cashmere Quarter Zip

$218
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Slim

ProofRover Pant - Slim

$118
  • Bestseller
Air-Stretch Windpant

RelwenAir-Stretch Windpant

$188
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$148
  • Bestseller
Seawool Fisherman Sweater

WellenSeawool Fisherman Sweater

$148
Cotton Linen Shirt

Flint and TinderCotton Linen Shirt

$98
72-Hour Merino Pocket Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Pocket Tee

$78
Gym Athletic Mesh Short

Reigning ChampGym Athletic Mesh Short

$130
  • Made in the USA
Jeffery Seersucker Swim Shorts - 6"

MAGILLJeffery Seersucker Swim Shorts - 6"

$111 $145
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Straight

ProofRover Pant - Straight

$118
ABC Jogger

lululemonABC Jogger

$128
Air-Stretch Windpant

RelwenAir-Stretch Windpant

$188
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Slim

ProofRover Pant - Slim

$118
Camp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

WellenCamp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

$88
Newport Polo

WellenNewport Polo

$68
72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

Proof72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

$138
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino SS Henley

Proof72-Hour Merino SS Henley

$88
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Seawool Hoodie

WellenSeawool Hoodie

$78
72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

Proof72-Hour Merino Ultralight Quarter Zip

$138
  • Made in the USA
Jeffery Nylon Swim Shorts - 6"

MAGILLJeffery Nylon Swim Shorts - 6"

$96 $128
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$148
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

$118
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

$148
  • Made in the USA
Jeffery Nylon Swim Shorts - 6"

MAGILLJeffery Nylon Swim Shorts - 6"

$96 $128
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Straight

ProofRover Pant - Straight

$118
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo

$118
Air-Stretch Windpant

RelwenAir-Stretch Windpant

$188
Seawool Eat Wild Oysters Tee

WellenSeawool Eat Wild Oysters Tee

$58
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Camp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

WellenCamp Collar Short Sleeve Shirt

$88
  • Bestseller
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof72-Hour Merino Tee

$78
Lined Swim Trunks

WellenLined Swim Trunks

$58 $78
  • Bestseller
Rover Pant - Straight

ProofRover Pant - Straight

$118
