Field Guide: Beat the Heat

When it’s 90°+ outside you might not always have air conditioning, an icy bucket of Gatorade, or a big ol’ fridge to pop your head into for a quick cooldown. But something you can look out for is suiting up in the right gear. Introducing our Field Guide to Beating the Heat. The last couple summers at our Austin HQ have made us seasoned pros at keeping those sweat stains at bay (or at least keeping them camouflaged). So we’ve thrown together our team’s top picks for staying undefeated against the heat all summer long.