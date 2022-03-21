Since day one, the big idea behind Huckberry is that we aren’t a gear company, we’re an inspiration company with a mission of inspiring and equipping adventures near and far. It’s why today we couldn’t be more excited to take the next step on that journey by partnering with our friends at Modern Adventure to bring you seven epic adventures around the world. Here you’ll find a few incredible itineraries packed full of treks, tours, and tastings, which we’ve hand-picked with the help of our good friend Luis Vargas, the founder of Modern Adventure. Because if the last two years taught us anything, it’s that travel and adventure is the foundation of the human spirit. Here’s to more of it in 2022.



- Richard and Andy