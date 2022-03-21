Search Icon

The Trip of a Lifetime

Since day one, the big idea behind Huckberry is that we aren’t a gear company, we’re an inspiration company with a mission of inspiring and equipping adventures near and far. It’s why today we couldn’t be more excited to take the next step on that journey by partnering with our friends at Modern Adventure to bring you seven epic adventures around the world. Here you’ll find a few incredible itineraries packed full of treks, tours, and tastings, which we’ve hand-picked with the help of our good friend Luis Vargas, the founder of Modern Adventure. Because if the last two years taught us anything, it’s that travel and adventure is the foundation of the human spirit. Here’s to more of it in 2022.


- Richard and Andy

Man's legs in tent overlooking beautiful Alaskan landscape
Alaskan Backpacking: The Denali backcountry

Man riding horse through field
Oaxacan Agave Farms: Mezcal's heartland

Peru landscape
Peru Foodie Tour: with Traci Des Jardins & Enrique Sanchez

Portuguese city and traincar
Portuguese Vineyards: with Chef Jamie Malone

Animal wearing packs on Everest
Everest Base Camp: Hike the Himalayas

Photo of Italian Apls
Italian Alps: The wild, jagged Dolomites

People walking on snowy mountain
Chilean Patagonia: Rugged and remote trekking

